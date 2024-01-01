FIVE ARMED SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN ROBBING THREE EXPATRIATES APPREHENDED BY SIX MILE POLICE OFFICERS

Five out of the seven suspects who allegedly robbed three expatriates near Seven Mile in Port Moresby yesterday were apprehended yesterday.

Six Mile Police station commander Inspector Bruce Amos confirmed that the five suspects are currently being detained at the Six Mile Police Station for questioning.

He said the two who are still on the run are known to the police and every effort is being made to apprehend both suspects soon.

According to the police report filed by the expatiates, the seven suspects were armed with homemade guns and robbed them off their valuables, including documents and properties.

The properties stolen include, iPhone, drone, wallet, visa cards, and bank cards.

Six Mile Police officers after receiving the reported did their intelligence work that led to the successful apprehension of the five.

Amos thanked his officers for the job well done in apprehension of the five. He also thanked the other units who assisted the Six Mile Police office.