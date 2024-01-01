TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN NCD AND CENTRAL PROVINCES ON THE RISE

Within the past five days there has been an increase in traffic accidents in the National Capital District and Central provinces, according to police reports.

The commander of the National Capital District and Central Province acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Turi, confirmed that two police vehicles and over five other vehicles had been involved in accidents since Wednesday.

He said the drivers of the two police vehicles had been identified, and their respective supervisors were taking appropriate action against them.

He said on Friday there were about three accidents reported and one of those accidents was along the Sogeri Road.The accidents were very serious, resulting in a death and several injuries.

Commander Turi said most of the accidents in both provinces were alcohol-related and caused by speeding.

“The public, police officers must remember that we have only one life and should be considerate of those in the vehicle when driving. It’s best to be sober while driving, Commander Turi said.

He said that with an increase in accidents, police will be out monitoring and conduction random checks on vehicles to ensure no one is drinking and driving.

He also mentioned that it is best to take heed of these warnings in order to stay safe during this festive season.