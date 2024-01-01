FAYANG COMMUNITY RECEIVES TANKS

Huon Gulf District MP Jason Peter has deliver five tuffa tanks to the people of Fayang community today as his continue support to improve their living standard.

This initiative forms part of the district’s ongoing efforts to improve living standards and ensure better access to clean water for rural communities.

While presenting the tanks MP Peter reaffirmed his commitment of “Rausim Morota” operations.

The Fayang community has successfully completed the construction of their homes using the 10 sheets of roofing iron previously provided as part of the rausim morota housing assistance program.

In recognition of their hard work and commitment, the community has now received these Tuffa Tanks to address water storage challenges.

Project Coordinator Scan Bandi commended the Fayang community for their diligence and called upon other communities to follow suit, ensuring that progress continues in housing and infrastructure development.

He emphasized the importance of accountability and progress reporting, noting that good coordination among community leaders and stakeholders is crucial for the success of the program.

“We are committed to making sure that no family is left behind. Today’s delivery of Tuffa Tanks is just another step in ensuring that the people of Huon Gulf District have access to clean water and proper housing,” Mr Bandi said.

Communities who have received roofing iron sheets in the past are urged to submit their progress reports to facilitate the continued delivery of Tuffa Tanks and other resources.