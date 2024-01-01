ENB ASSISTS MULITAKA WITH K100,000

East New Britain Provincial MP Michael Marum ( left) presenting the K100,000 cheque assistance to Enga Provincial MP Sir Peter Ipatas (middle) being witnessed by ENB Provincial Administrator Levi Mano in Port Moresby recently.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The East New Britain Provincial Government assisted the Enga Provincial Government with K100,000 to help with the ongoing relocation and resettlement efforts at the Mukitaka Disaster area.

ENB MP Michael Marum who was accompanied by provincial administrator Levi Mano made this timely presentation of K100,000 cheque to Enga Provincial MP Sir Peter Ipatas.

Sir Peter sincerely acknowledged the people of the four districts of Kokopo, Rabaul, Pomio and Gazelle for their generosity and kindness for the much needed financial support through their provincial government.

The Mulitaka Disaster was one of the largest and most devastating disasters in Papua New Guinea that occurred on May 24, 2024 when a landslide struck Yambali village in the Maip Mulitaka Local Level Government, Lagaip-Porgera District in Enga Province.