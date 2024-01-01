BASIL JNR LAUNCHES MINING CODE PRACTICE

Bulolo MP Sam Basil Jnr, MRA’s Executive Manager for Regulatory Operations Division Stanley Nekitel (left) and the Deputy Secretary for the Department of Mineral Policy & Geohazards Management (DMPM), Winterford Eko during the launching.

The Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) has announced the development of a ‘Resource Evaluation Code of Practice for alluvial mining’ (RECP), to support and improve the country’s alluvial mining sector.

The RECP was launched by Bulolo MP Sam Basil Junior, during the 6th Alluvial Mining Convention in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province recently.

The RECP was developed by the MRA through its Small Scale Mining Branch in collaboration with stakeholders. It has been funded by the National Government through the Alluvial Mining Support Program.

The MRA’s Manager for the Small Scale Mining Branch, Andrew Onguglo, said the development of the RECP guideline was the first of three phases under the support program. Phase two will involve field trials to develop standards, procedures, checklist and reporting template, which will contribute towards forming a system. Phase three will be the roll-out of a systematic alluvial project throughout alluvial mining districts in the country.