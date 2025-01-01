TKATCHENKO ANNOUNCES LAUNCHING OF 50TH ANNIVERSARY LOGO AND THEME.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko in a statement while unveiling the official logo and the theme for the 50th Anniversary, mentioned that the launch, led by Prime Minister James Marape and the National Parliament marks the beginning of a series of events leading up to the 50th Independence on September 16, 2025.

He said the Bank of Papua New Guinea will release its new coin and notes to coincide with the 50th Independence Anniversary.

Manufacturers nationwide will join in celebrating the independence anniversary by showcasing products that have been in the country for over 50 years.

Post-PNG will produce new stamps and display old ones dating back to 1975.

Air Niugini will also feature the new logo on its aircraft for the 50th anniversary.

Highlighting on the importance of educating primary school children about the country’s history, from the German occupation in the 1800s to present day.

“We will produce documents of our forefathers and the history of our country to reach out to the primary school children to help them understand their history.” Minister Tkatchenko said.

He said the Prime Minister has invited world leaders to attend the 50th Independence anniversary and arrangements for their attendance are being finalized.

The celebrations, set to take place in August and September, including concerts, events, and military displays.

Military bands from around the world will participate in a military tattoo, including parades and air shows.

Some countries will send jet fighters and others assets for the military week in September.

Tkatchenko also mentioned plans to recognized and appreciate the diplomatic relationships and contributions of partners to Papua New Guinea over the past 50 years.

“We are also working with our diplomatic partners celebrating their diplomatic relationships and contributions to Papua New Guinea over the last 50 years,” Minister Tkatchenko said.