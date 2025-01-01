KIMBE PORT REHABILITATION SET TO COMMENCE

The K260 million Kimbe Port Rehabilitation and Upgrade Project is set to commence with the awarding of its Marine Package contract to Pacific Marine Group (PMG), following a comprehensive evaluation process.

The official signing took place on January 16, with work expected to commence at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and completed within 16 months.

The Land Package component of the project is currently under evaluation and will follow soon.

Kimbe Port is the first of several ports slated for upgrade under the K1.5 billion blended financial package provided to PNG Ports by the Australian Government through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP) in 2022.

PNG Ports Chief Executive Officer, Neil Papenfus, hailed the project as a significant milestone, highlighting its importance for enhancing trade, connectivity, and commercial opportunities for West New Britain Province and Papua New Guinea as a whole.

“Kimbe Port is our third-largest port and a priority in our 30-Year Port Infrastructure Master Plan. Located in PNG’s largest producer and exporter of crude palm oil, the port is critical to our economy. This project will bring key benefits, including local job creation and economic engagement.”

“Our ports must remain fit-for-purpose, capable of meeting future business demands, and resilient to climate challenges. This project is an important step in achieving those goals”, he said.

Mr. Papenfus added that the rehabilitation of the port would lead to increased economic activity for Kimbe-based businesses over the construction period.