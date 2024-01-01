NEWMONT RELAUNCHES FLAGSHIP ANTI-VIOLENCE PROGRAM

Lihir’s General Manager Brian Berney (left) and Royal PNG Constabulary Representative Senior Sargent Jodie Rosenzweig (centre) celebrating Lihir’s Orebody Knowledge team’s win. The team won the 2024 Trupla Meri Trupla Man Decoration Challenge, one of several activities that were rolled out as part of the TMTM relaunch.

Newmont PNG has relaunched an innovative anti-violence program Trupla Meri Trupla Man (TMTM) about the behaviors of workers both inside and outside of workplace to promote happy, safe homes and productive working environment.

The anti-violence program, Trupla Meri Trupla Man (TMTM), was developed at the Lihir gold mining operation in 2018 and has now been revived with a refreshed vision, logo and strategy to drive positive and equal participation as well as respectful and inclusive behaviors.

Through this program, Lihir employees and contractors will be empowered with training, awareness sessions and resources to help them display and maintain positive behaviors, recognise, report and resolve any issues related to violence, harassment and bullying.

The program mirrors the company’s support of the PNG Government’s priority to build respectful societies and enabling environments as stipulated in the sixth pillar of PNG’s Vision 2050. The sixth pillar ‘Spiritual, Cultural and Community Development’ emphases the need for development partners to contribute and participate in instilling positive attitudes and values of respect, integrity, excellence and discipline.

Speaking about the relaunch, Managing Director (PNG) Alwyn Pretorius said Newmont recognises that happy and healthy personal life leads to productive and successful work life.

“That’s true for any organization and here at Newmont it’s something we take seriously. We are excited about the relaunch of Trupla Meri Trupla Man at our Lihir operation and PNG business unit because the program is designed to raise awareness about how we can achieve an ideal balance. At its core, it is all about respect for ourselves, our families and our colleagues,” he said.

Lihir’s General Manager, Brian Berney, encouraged the Lihir workforce to embrace the program.

“Trupla Meri Trupla Man program is special to many hearts, including mine. It is more than just a program; it is the journey, story and future of every Papua New Guinean. I encourage everyone working in and for Lihir gold mine, and their families and communities to embrace the program.” He said.

“Abusive and disrespectful behaviours are unacceptable and have no place in Newmont. Let’s stand together and speak up against harmful behaviours that are causing disharmony in our homes, communities and workplace and encourage victims and perpetrators to seek help. Together we can make a positive change” he said.

Newmont Corporation is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The company acquired the Lihir gold mining operation in November 2023. Lihir currently employs over 4,000 people in permanent and contractor roles, mostly Papua New Guineans.