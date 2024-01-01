CATTLE DEWORMING EXERCISE STARTS

More than 1,000 cattle in various Livestock Development Corporation (LDC) sites will undergo a critical deworming process to eradicate internal bovine parasites.

This follows the commencement of the LDC cattle deworming exercise to ensure that the cattle maintained their healthy growth trajectory as this is one of the LDC top priorities.

About 300 cattle in Sagalau and Murunas in Madang and Erap in Lae, Morobe province had already drenched.

LDC General Manager Steven Yangis who supervised the exercise last week stated that this veterinary treatment for cattle was a vital part of the growth and development of the cattle industry as stock health was a number one priority.

He said the exercise, conducted for three days saw cattle treated using Cydectin injection, which was efficacious against internal parasites such as flatworms, roundworms, lungworms, liver flukes and cattle tick.

“Cydectin prevents reinfection of gastrointestinal parasitic roundworms such as Ostertagia for at least 21 days whilst providing prevention for reinfection of Lungworm for another 35 days”. Yangis said.

Mr. Yangis added that the deworming exercise was crucial for the livestock industry as it administers a preventive care regime for reducing parasites (internal and external) and improving overall cattle health.

He added that it was also very important to know the right dewormers to use at the right time, in order to deliver the anticipated outcomes in recording an increase in ranch performance on a back of a healthy herd.

“Internal parasites affect the nutritional status of the animal in several ways, such as decreasing feed intake, low feed digestion and nutrient absorption, weight loss, and low calving, hence timing is everything”, he said.

LDC is also involved in breeding and selection for superior genetics.