WHP MAJOR PROJECTS LAUNCH

By Edward Luke

The Western Highlands Provincial Government launched several major impact projects and funded 6 schools with K50,000 each totaling up to K6 million in Munglamp Local Level Government in Dei district.

Governor Wai Rapa said these funds and projects were under the provincial government budget for all districts. Dei being the first district to launched its projects.

A community leader Benny Pora highlighted that this would be the first time in a long time the district had launched projects and received funding of this magnitude from the provincial government.

“On behalf of the people of Dei District, 26 councilors 87,000 population, so far in Dei district we have been having many provincial members and one of them was Paias Wingti where we have been serving him as a long-term governor but he did not launch any of the projects in Dei like today governor Rapa launched and it is a history in Dei district.

We are privilege to have more TVET Schools in Munglamp LLG, Kota Tiki and Mala Kinjipi under your leadership. We will have several road maintenances and upgrading, power projects and many classrooms in our schools and I acknowledged all these projects.” Rapa said.

Governor Rapa said, the provincial government was committed and dedicated to service delivery, focusing more on supporting schools.

During his first visit to Dei district in Molga village, he launched several major impact projects, including, road upgrades, three phase power projects, power commissioning from Ambra to Kotna. rehabilitation of Tenga bridge, construction of TVET schools, health sectors, education and K50,000 cheques presentation to 6 primary schools.

During the launching, Rapa assured the people of Dei that soon they will elect their new member of parliament so that they could work together in terms of service delivery.