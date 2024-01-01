CARDINAL SIR JOHN RIBAT WELCOMES POPE FRANCIS

By Lorraine Jimal

Thousands of people gathered at the Port Moresby Jacksons International Airport yesterday evening to welcome the arrival of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis to Papua New Guinea.

This momentous event marks the second visit by a head of the Catholic church, following the first visit by Pope John Paul the second in 1984 and 1995.

Pope Francis became the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church on March 13, 2013.

His father a railway worker and his mother a house maker both of Italian origin immigrated to Argentina where he was born on December 17, 1936.

Catholic Archbishop of Port Moresby Cardinal Sir John Ribat said, despite the country’s challenges, Pope Francis chose to visit without hesitation.

“I am very happy and so excited this is really a time for the nation to come together to welcome him and all Christians members from Papuan New Guinea and the Solomon Islands,” he said.

Cardinal Ribat said his coming was to bring a message of unity for the nation.

Governor General of Papua New Guinea Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae said the Pope’s presence in the country was a testament of the enduring spirit that brings together the nations.

“I am honoured to receive you today, as a country we are very grateful,” the Governor General said.

He added that this year marked 179 years of the catholic church in the country.

“Your Holiness the Catholic Church is among the key development partners in the country’s development and we appreciate the works of the Catholic missionary and those from the Christian faith who continue to serve those who are affected by the climate change,” he said.

Pope Francis in his remarks said, “I am very pleased to be with you today, and to visit Papua New Guinea, I thanked the Governor General for his welcome and all of you. I extend my greetings to the people of this country, wishing them peace and prosperity and I also extend my gratitude to the authorities and the church for the corporation and for the extra ordinary culture.”

Pope Francis visited the Government House, Apec House, Caritas and Don Bosco Technical Institute today.