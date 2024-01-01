NCDPHA CONDEMNS ATTACK

NCDPHA has condemned in the strongest terms, the violent and unjustified attack on one of the doctor at Gerehu Hospital recently.

National Capital District Provincial Health Authority Board Chairman Daniel Waswas said, the assault, reportedly carried out by two intoxicated police officers, was a shocking act of brutality against a healthcare professional who was simply doing his duty to care for the sick.

Doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers dedicate their lives to serving the public, often under challenging and demanding circumstances.

For any individual especially those entrusted with enforcing the law to violently attack a doctor is unacceptable and deeply disturbing.

Such actions undermine public trust in law enforcement and create an unsafe environment for our healthcare workers.

We are working closely with police authorities in NCD to ensure that justice is served swiftly.

Gerehu Hospital is now secured, and our staff and patients are safe.

Dr. Thomas Aiyaka is receiving the necessary medical care, and our thoughts and prayers are with him for a speedy recovery.