PARTNERING TO SAVE LIVES

ExxonMobil PNG Limited (EMPNG) has contributed to the National St John Ambulance PNG with a new training facility and a new ambulance vehicle.

The contributions including K250,000 towards the construction of the National St John Ambulance PNG Education Centre and K270,000 towards the purchasing of a brand new ambulance vehicle that will be added to the National Capital District (NCD) fleet.

The commissioned took place in Port Moresby yesterday.

This initiative was part of EMPNG’s commitment to strengthening and enhancing public health and safety through its partnership with the National St John Ambulance Service of PNG.

Chief Executive Officer of the National St John Ambulance Services PNG, Commissioner Matthew Cannon, said that this support would have a profound impact on the health and well-being of thousands of individuals in the community who rely on free public emergency ambulance services.

“The facility allows for immersive training in ambulance practice, including simulation training which will provide ambulance staff with realistic scenarios to better prepare them for real-life emergencies”. Mr. Cannon said.

“The new ambulance will enhance our capacity to respond to emergencies more effectively in the next 3 years, aiding around 9000 patients including 1,200 mothers in labor or with pregnancy complications and 90 victims of snakebites,” Mr. Cannon said.

ExxonMobil PNG chairperson and managing director Tera Shandro said. “We are proud to be partnering with an amazing organisation that’s committed to saving lives. “We hope that this ongoing partnership will significantly bolster its emergency response capabilities and community health initiatives in the region and country.”