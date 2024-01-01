BAI CHALLENGES SONS TO EARN KUMUL JERSEY

By Parker Tambua

Former Kumul and Melbourne Storm player Marcus Bai said his sons would have to earn a spot on the Kumul’s team in the future because nothing comes for free.

Bai recently told EMTV that just because his sons play rugby league, it shouldn’t guarantee them an easy path to the Kumuls.

One of Bai’s sons, 17-year-old Cooper Bai recently signed a train-and-trial deal with the Gold Coast Titans for the 2025 season. His oldest son, Ashton Bai, who is 20, currently plays for the Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Under-21 competition.

Bai stated, “It’s all up to Aston and Cooper. If they work hard in their training and perform well during a season, then it’s up to the coaches in PNG to decide. Just being my sons doesn’t mean they will be selected easily. In our family, I expect hard work, a good attitude, respect, and an understanding that they must earn their spot.”

Bai stated that all three of his sons dream of representing their country one day, something they have aspired to since a young age.

He believes that with hard work, their dreams will come true.

Bai said his son Cooper, who signed with the Titans, played as a wing when he was 6 and 7 but he shifted to forwards because he wanted the tough hit-ups and defending in the middle.

Bai added, “Cooper loves challenges and is eager to learn and improve as he continues with the Titans. The coach has expressed his desire to have him on the team, and that’s what matters most. Cooper will need to work extremely hard during his first preseason which starts today.

His mother and I, along with our extended families are excited for him.”

Bai noted that Titans coach Des Hasler was impressed with Cooper’s progress at the junior levels.