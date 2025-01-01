APPO FLED UK AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

Picture Supplied

Former Papua New Guinea Kumul Keven Appo has reportedly fled the United Kingdom after being charged with multiple sexual assault charges.

Bradford Bulls released a statement on Friday 3rd January that they were releasing the 25-year-old forward in light of a statement made by West Yorkshire Police.

That statement confirmed that the former sacked Bradford Bulls player, who made 3 test match appearances for PNG, had been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault.

The statement also confirmed that he had been bailed and was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 6th January (yesterday)

According to BBC new, Appo did not attend court yesterday and actually fled the UK back in November when first granted conditional bail.

Appo was given conditional bail on 26th November last year at 4 pm but had boarded a flight to Dubai by 8:40 pm that evening, leaving via Manchester airport.

He would then arrive in Papua New Guinea via a connecting flight from Dubai.

BBC has also reported that prosecutor Fiona Newcombe told Bradford Magistrates Court that “an extradition process was now underway to return Mr. Appo to the United Kingdom to face the charges against him”.

The UK Authorities will now work with Papua New Guinean authorities to try and extradite Appo.