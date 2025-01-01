AIC REPORT ON P2-SAM TO BE READY WITHIN 30 DAYS

Picture Supplied

The Accident Investigation Commission had advised that they will publish the preliminary report on the recent crash of North Coast Aviation aircraft, P2-SAM, within 30 days of the accident.

This report will detail the validated facts identified during the initial stages of the investigation, and will be accessible on the AIC’s official website (www.aic.gov.pg).

AIC noted that it is looking into various areas, including weather conditions, flight routes, aircraft systems, maintenance and operational practices, organizational and safety management systems, communication protocols, personnel training, navigation aids, and regulatory oversight without limiting the scope of the investigation.

On December 27th 2024, the AIC successfully accessed the aircraft accident site with the support of the Joint Coordination Recovery/Extraction team. They noted that the site was located in challenging terrain.

AIC’s onsite investigation activities were carried out over four days, coinciding with the recovery efforts.

It was reported that initial observations at the site revealed substantial damage to the aircraft upon impact, with all passengers onboard sustaining fatal injuries. A post-impact fire severely consumed the cockpit and cabin.

In addition to the onsite investigation, AIC teams gathered evidence and conducted interviews with relevant persons and agencies, including the operator, to gain further insights into the accident.

The onsite investigation concluded on December 30th 2024. The AIC, in collaboration with the Joint Coordination Recovery/Extraction Team, completed the recovery of the remains of the deceased victims, and all parties departed the accident site on December 31st 2024.

AIC noted that an expert worked closely with the recovery team to manage the careful and proper recovery of the victims’ remains.

Autopsies were subsequently conducted at the Angau Hospital mortuary in Lae as part of a coronial inquiry running parallel to the AIC’s safety investigation.