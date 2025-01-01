2025 ACADEMIC YEAR BEGINS

By Samantha Solomon

The 2025 academic year for students across the country has started this week, following the education calendar.

The secretary for the Department of Education Dr Uke Kombra mentioned that around 2.3 million students are expected to enroll this year.

With the government’s policy of leaving no child behind the Marape Rosso government has committed to pay 100 per cent of the school fees for students from elementary to secondary schools.

According the Dr. Kombra the Government has allocated about K860 million under theGovernment Free-Education funding, which is the same as last year’s.

The funding covers tuition fees and project fees.

The secretary stated that K160 million was allocated for project fees and around K750 million for tuition fees.