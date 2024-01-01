USINO-BUNDI BY-ELECTION CANDIDATE ANNOUNCED

By Jochebed Yandit

The People’s First Party has announced Donald Uguro, the son of Usino-Bundi MP and former Education Minister, late Jimmy Uguro as its candidate for the upcoming by-election following the sudden death of his father earlier this year.

The announcement was made by PFP’s Parliamentary Leader and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru last week at the Opotio Rimoru indoor sports complex at Walium station in Usino-Bundi District in Madang.

Minster Maru spoke highly of the late Usino-Bundi MP, who was like a brother to him during his term as Education minister.

Mr. Maru said Minister Uguro passed on during his visit to Yanguro-Saussia electorate in East Sepik province earlier this year when he officially traveled to perform his ministerial duties. Therefore, as a sign of respect, he is taking on the responsibility to help the family by announcing the son as a candidate he would endorse under the PFP banner in the by-election later this year.

Minister Maru was welcomed to Madang by the Provincial Member and governor, Ramsey Pariwa, who traveled with him by road to Walium to announce to the people of Usino, Bundi and Gama local level government council, the PFP’s decision to endorse twenty-seven years old Donald Uguro later after the writs are open for the by-election.

Also, accompanying Minister Maru to Walium was the recently elected Member for Maprik, Liebert Kapris, and the executive president of PFP, Dominic Krasombi.

Governor Pariwa explained to the people that it was not a campaign trial but a formal announcement by PFP as a political institution publicly making known its intention to the people of Usino-Bundi Gama.

Maprik Open MP, Mr. Kapris took time to provide his morale support to young Uguro that he must be strong to carry on his father’s legacy and continue the projects initiated by his father.

Mr. Kapris said people may make all sorts of negative comments about his contesting, however, he must be strong and brush them aside and display his confidence as a leader who is succeeding his late father. He said he went through the same encounter and emerged victorious after the elimination rounds in Maprik.

More than three thousand supporters of the late MP Uguro turned up at the Walium sports stadium which the late leader had built to show their support to his son Donald.