30,000 Grade 12s TO SIT FOR WRITTEN EXPRESSION EXAMINATION

More than 30,000 Grade 12 students nationwide will be sitting for the National Written Expression Examination on Monday August 5th.

Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra said in a statement that, a total of 34,360 students from Secondary Schools, National Schools of Excellence, private and permitted schools would sit for the examination next week Monday.

Dr. Kombra confirmed that all grade 12 written expression materials had already dispatched to all provinces.

“Students were issued with the booklets by their nominated schools on Monday, July 29. The reading was for one week in preparation for the actual exam,” he said.

Dr. Kombra has called on all Education Provincial Divisions, school administrations, parents and communities to support the students to give their best.

He also urged general public to respect and support students in every way possible during their exam week.

All Provincial Education heads were asked to be vigilant and provide necessary security for the examination materials by following the Measurement Services Division rules.

Dr. Kombra reminded all students that penalty for cheating or assisting to cheat in the national examinations is non-certification.

Meanwhile Dr, Kombra encouraged all students to study hard for the final examinations scheduled in October:

1. Grade 10 (October 7th –11 th)

2. Grade 12 (October 14th –18 th)

3. Grade 8 (October 21st – 24 th)

4. Grade 12 Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students (September 2nd – 6th)