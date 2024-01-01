NATIONAL FISHERIES DIFFERENTIATE GOVERNMENT CONCEPTS

The National Fisheries Authority clarified a recent speculation on Pacific Marine Industrial Zone

(PIMZ) project and East New Britain Initiative concept.

According to statement from the organisation the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone (PIMZ) project and

East New Britain Initiative concept were two different Government’s initiatives.

It said PIMZ project was a Government project that focused on the industrial development of the

offshore fishery, overseen by a whole of-government approached through a project steering

committee.

The statement revealed that the International Trade and Investment Ministry provides an over sight

policy for PIMZ as a Special Economic Zone while National Fisheries Authority looks after the

operations.

While East New Britain Initiative Concept was a regional concept endorsed by the Pacific Island

Forum leaders that calls for regional collaboration in various development opportunities. The

concept was aimed to developed and establish innovative and inclusive investment pathways.

This will achieve with all 17 member countries working together towards supporting the sustainable

future of the Pacific as stated in the visioned 2050 Blue Pacific Content Strategy.

The East New Britain Initiative concept was established during the Special Forum Fisheries Minister’s

meeting held in September 2023. And the project remained in Madang and it had not been

relocated to East New Britain.

The NFA remained committed to sustainably managing and protecting Papua New Guinea’s fisheries

and Marine resources.