PARADISE FOODS LAUNCH NEW TEISTI BISKET

Longest established Food Manufacturing company in the country recently launched its new Teisti biscuit product to meet customers demand in the country.

Paradise Food’s Company’s chief executive officer Mr. Michael Penrose said that, early this year not many customers were buying biscuits which showed that Papua New Guineans were really struggling to afford food.

Mr. Penrose said that with the new Tesiti biscuit being launched it would help with the demand for affordable meals for ordinary citizens.

“With tesiti biscuit we selected to create a product that speaks directly to the realities of everyday life for many Papau New Guineans,” he said.

He said that the new product was a result of a reduction in buying of other Paradise products on the supermarket shelves like the Em Nau biscuit.

He said that this new product comes in two flavours, chicken and beef and is budget friendly.

Paradise Foods Chairman Mr. Anthony Smare said that Paradise Food was Papua New Guinea’s fully owned company with 98% of its employees being Papua New Guineans.

Prime Minister James Marape thanked the Paradise Food Limited for their commitment in launching their newest product, as it would be of quality and affordable to the local consumers.

He said that the Government would continue to support all local businesses in the downstream manufacturing of quality local food being mass produced.

“We urge businesses and companies like Paradise Foods Limited to advise us on how best the government can help in reducing the price of producing basic and quality food products at affordable price, so our citizens can afford”.