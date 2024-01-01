YOUTHS CALL FOR SHORT TERM EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Youths planting coconut along the Meni Beach. Picture credit: Benorah Carrie Hesehing

By Benorah Carrie Hesehing in Wewak

Engaging youths in short-term employment will help reduce the occurrence of negative behaviors in and around Wewak township in East Sepik Province.

This was expressed by local youth Jeremiah Hahi.

Representing the youth of Meni Ward 15 in Wewak Urban Local Level Government, Hahi has urged the local government, non-government organizations, and the business community to consider providing short-term employment opportunities for young people. He said this initiative would keep them occupied, help them earn a living, and discourage them from engaging in petty crimes.

Hahi,36, explained that young people resort to activities like bag snatching, vandalism, and other petty crimes because they have nothing else to do.

“I kindly make this call to our local leaders and development partners in Wewak to involve youth in short-term employment. This will provide opportunities for organized groups in Wewak to engage in short term employment, helping us while also assisting you in achieving your targets,” he stated.

Hahi said they were willing to take part in any of such opportunities, whether it be town cleanliness and beautification or security, as long as they earn something for themselves.

“You include us, we will naturally feel responsible and take ownership of the infrastructure developments and/or services provided and you do not need to worry about its safety,” he said.

Hahi expressed gratitude to the office of the Member for Wewak, Stanley Mutz Samban for the initiative taken to involve Meni youths in looking after Meni Beach.

The two corporate houses that have supported this initiative include Chemica Wewak, which provided spades, and Kokonas Indastri Koperesen Wewak, which supplied coconut seedlings to plant along the beach.

The Branch Manager of Chemica Wewak, Thompson Jumuraii expressed that they were pleased to support the initiative created by the youths as part of their social responsibility.

He further pledged the company’s support to such organized activities in the future as a contribution towards achieving a clean and safe business environment.