WAKAIA CALLS FOR ASSISTANCE

By Claire Mauta

The Wakaia Village, located in Ward 15 of Garasa Station, in Morobe Province, is urgently seeking assistance from the Government.

This remote village in Waria Rural Local Level Government, Wau-Waria District lacks communication coverage, making it difficult for locals to reach out for help in times of need.

Recently, the Kamuna River flooded causing extensive damage to homes and livelihoods. Tragically, four people lost their lives, and 300 individuals were left homeless.

According to reports received by this newsroom, heavy rain triggered the flood submerging the village.

The Provincial Disaster Center and the District Development Authority have conducted assessments, confirming the urgent need for assistance.

The villages are currently facing food shortages, lack of shelter, and a need for clean water to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

It is noted that although relief efforts have begun, with the team providing food and essential supplies to the affected community, immediate government assistance is crucial to address the ongoing challenges.

The Wakaia community appeals to the government for relief assistance and support from the province to help them recover from this devastating natural disaster.