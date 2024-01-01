OPERATION SILVER CHRISTMAS-NEW YEAR LAUNCHED IN NCD

The Silver Christmas and New Year Operation in NCD was officially launched by Assisting Commissioner of Police in NCD/Central Command Ben Turi, along with NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika, at a parade at Unagi Oval recently.

Mr. Turi said the operations order had been outlined, and police officers will be out in full force to enforce the law, maintain peace, and ensure safety and security across the city.

He encouraged city residents to maintain order in their communities and to respect the laws of Papua New Guinea.

Police officers will be on call, patrolling streets and public places, and addressing any offenders.

Mr. Turi thanked NCD Governor Powes Parkop, as well as local Members of Parliament from NCD and Central Province, for their continuous support to the police over the years.

He emphasized that those police will work closely with City Wardens engaged under the Governor’s Safety and Security Initiative, as well as with youths involved in POM City Watch, community leaders, and private security companies, to ensure peace and order are maintained during the festive season.

Governor Parkop, who has consistently initiated Christmas Programs for city residents, including the NCD Governor’s Cup to engage youths in sports during the festive season, urged everyone to make the most of these opportunities. He encouraged residents to stay out of trouble and contribute positively to their own wellbeing and the city’s growth.