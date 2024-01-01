YAKASA APPOINTED DEPUTY CONTROLLER

By Mortimer Yangharry

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Western End and Special Policing Zone Commander Chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop has appointed Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa as the Deputy Controller of the State of Emergency.

ACP Tondop who is also the controller of the SOE Enga Province announced this following a need for a Deputy Controller to support him in the many different aspects of managing the situation.

“I have decided that you are the best and most suitable person to assist me achieve my aims and objectives which are aligned with those of the State during this Emergency,’ ACP Tondop said.

“I am now appointing you as the Deputy Controller of the Porgera National Emergency 2024 with immediate effect,” said ACP Tondop.

He advised Yakasa to either delegate his duties as PPC/Enga to another officer in an acting capacity or perform both concurrently as Deputy Controller.

“You are directed to take up your new post in Porgera and Wabag and commence duties in your new role with effect from Monday 30th September 2024,” directed ACP Tondop.

The State of Emergency security operations will be in force for the next two months towards the end of the year.