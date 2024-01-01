TRUKAI CHAMPION SPONSOR OF 61th MOROBE SHOW

Trukai Industries has once again come on board this year announcing their support for the 61st Morobe Provincial Agricultural Show.

As champion sponsors, Trukai Industries will be supporting the event with a total sponsorship of K110, 000 in cash and an in-kind support of over 1 tonne of rice for the singsing groups. The cash donation will help the show committee with funding the agriculture exhibits and competitions.

The theme for this year’s show is ‘Sustainable Agriculture: Grow it’ and will be held from 19th to the 20th of October 2024.

Trukai’s support for this event signifies its commitment to fostering agricultural development through knowledge sharing, awareness and cultural activities as a sponsor of the Morobe Show for over 30 years.

Trukai Industries chief executive officer Alan Preston described the Morobe Show as an excellent opportunity for the agriculture industry, farmers and stakeholders to collaborate to develop agriculture and the local economy in Morobe Province.

“We are honoured to be the Champion Sponsor of the Morobe Show as it is one of the highlights for us each year. Many people attend this event and it is a great opportunity to meet with people, most of whom are consumers of our product and who have grown up with the Trukai Brand. This year we have planned another exciting showcase of our agriculture concepts; there will be a display of the village sustainable livelihood concept which is an incorporation of irrigation rice and fish farming and a poultry set up.” Preston added,

“Last year we were thrilled to win the best exhibitor title, claiming the top spot at the Morobe Show at the 60th diamond Jubilee. This year, we are committed to maintaining that high standard in the upcoming show.”