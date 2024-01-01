WRLC ATTENDS GBV WORKSHOP

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Beat Street Tarangau Rugby League Club of the Wabag Rugby Football League (WRFL) attended a Gender Sensitisation Workshop organized by the Regina Sangu Foundation Inc in Wabag last week.

Beat Street Tarangau Rugby League Club Spokesman Freddy Lasue Malea highlighted that this was the first-of-its-kind workshop for the club provided invaluable insights on gender-based violence and promoting gender equality.

“Our players are now better equipped to advocate for positive change,”Malea said.

Beat Street Tarangau Rugby League Club President Robin Reme extended his heartfelt gratitude for this eye-opening experience, which has enriched the club members with knowledge to build better citizens within their families and communities.

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with the Regina Sangu Foundation and the generous donations received including a Jessy Set (Gold Coast), water bottles, training cones, a dual strap ball bag, a ball pump, and a rugby ball,” Rene said.

He added that these items will significantly enhance their training and performance.

President of the Regina Sagu Foundation Inc Grace Maii Barton presented a jessy to club President Mr. Reme, witnessed by club players, officials, and foundation members.

“We also thank the PNG NRL for their development partnership with the Regina Sangu Foundation, which has provided us with valuable resources contributing to our the growth and success,” Barton said.

“Thank you for your support and partnership. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to positively impact our community,” she concluded.