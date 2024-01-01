WORK TO COMMENCE ON KIUNGA AIRPORT

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) and Contractor China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has signed the contract to commence work on Kiunga Airport Project in Western Province.

The work will cover the Aircraft Pavement Strengthening, New Terminal Building and Associated Works project which is another milestone of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Project II (CADIP II).

The contract was awarded to the contractor, CCECC at a value of more than K70 million (PGK 70,608,840.65), in accordance with the ADB’s stringent procurement processes.

Works for the Kiunga Airport upgrade project are anticipated to commence in the first (1st) quarter of 2025 and will be implemented over a two-year- four-month period (28 months).

This is the second major project to be awarded contract under CADIP II after the Gurney Airport Asphalt Surfacing, New Terminal Building and Associated Works project, which is currently in progress after being awarded the contract in December 2023.

NAC congratulated the contractor (CCECC) for being the successful bidder and looks forward to working closely with them to implement and deliver the project.