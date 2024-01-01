Participants and trainers pose for a photo after successfully completing the Psychological First

Aid and Health Promotion training.

As part of the ongoing response to the landslide in Mulitaka, Enga province, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with Enga Provincial Health Authority (PHA) and National Directorate of Mental Health and Social Change, held a comprehensive training sessions that focused on Psychological First Aid (PFA), stress depression management and health and hygiene promotion.

This training aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare personnel and community leaders in providing mental health support and raising health and hygiene awareness among communities affected by the landslide.

The first phase of the training program included 18 men and 6 women from the health facilities at in Mulitaka and Pokolip in Enga.

The second phase was delivered to 167 men and 114 women comprising community leaders, religious leaders and health volunteers from the five villages of Yambali, Yuyong, Mulitaka Station, Pokolip, and Kaundak in Mulitaka area.

These sessions emphasized the importance of PFA and health promotion within the community, recognizing the vital role community and religious leaders play in raising awareness and offering comfort and guidance during times of crisis.

The goal of these training workshops is to empower community leaders to assist their communities effectively. By integrating PFA and health promotion techniques from the grassroots level, the program aimed to build resilience and ensure that landslide affected communities receive the necessary support.