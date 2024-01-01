WOMEN IN ENGA PROVINCE PROCESSING HONEY, JAM AND SPICES

Margaret Potane with Enga Enda Anda Association

By Mortimer Yangharry



Enga Provincial Commerce, Industry and Tourism Director Margaret Potane is leading women in the province to venture into downstream processing of honey, strawberry, and different spices into finished products for consumption and export purposes.

Potane said through the Enga Enda Anda Association (EEAA) Incorporated, has partnered with the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) and the European Union (EU) to produce honey, strawberry jams and chilli spices from local farmers who are all women.

Potane highlighted that the EEAA was established and registered by like-minded women leaders throughout the province who have come together to promote the growth of the Commerce, Industry, and Tourism sector in the province.

She announced the strategic partnership with the City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) that will enable the women to sell their finished products in all CPL supermarkets in Port Moresby and other CPL outlets throughout the country starting next month going foward.

Potane is optimistic of progressive economic growth in the agriculture sector that will also empower men to assist their wives and sisters to venture into agriculture, diversifying the local economy.

She is confident that come early September, some fresh and organic products from Enga province will be in the markets.

She highlighted that the UNDP in Papua New Guinea implemented this economic project with the support from the European Union Financed Integrated Landscape Management Project in partnership with the Enga Provincial Government and City Pharmacy Limited in supporting various women’s groups in downstream processing, packaging, branding and marketing of Strawberry Jam, Honey, Spices such as ginger, garlic, turmeric and chili powders.

“Such initiatives will help enhance community resilience to impacts of climate change through diversified sources of income, help economic empowerment of women and strengthen food and nutrition security in the province,” she said.

The EEAA will showcase all its finished products during the 30th Enga Cultural Show to be hosted in Wabag next weekend.