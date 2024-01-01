PRIME MINISTER CONDEMNS KILLING OF CHINESE NATIONAL

By Malinta Yopolo

Prime Minister James Marape expressed his deep condolences and condemned the tragic killing of two Chinese Nationals engaged in Alluvial mine activities, in Wau-Waria District.

The violent attacks have resulted in loss of life, several injuries and significant damages. The Prime Minister has issued a stern warning to those responsible for such criminal activities. He said those who perpetrate such heinous acts will face the full force of the law.

PM Marape conveyed his condolences to the Chinese government with reassurance that every effort is being made to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for this crime. The government is taking immediate steps to resource the police force and extending law enforcement capabilities to ward levels to prevent such incidents and bring perpetrators to justice quickly.

“The Government of Papua New Guinea is firm in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals residing in our country, including our international partners and workers,” said the Prime Minister.