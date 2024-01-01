SIR JULIUS SENDS CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO VANUATU ON 44TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

Retired General Ted Diro and Sir Julius Chan.Picture credit: NIPG Media Unit

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan congratulates Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Saiwai and his people on the celebration of their 44th Independence year.

Sir Julius sent his best wishes to Vanuatu while also conveying his sincere regret for not being able to attend the celebrations this year.

“I wish to convey my sincere congratulation and best wishes to Prime Minister Charlot Saiwai and the people of Vanuatu on your 44th Independence Anniversary. The success that your country has seen is a testament of the unity and harmony among the people for the last 44 years,” said Sir Julius.

New Ireland Governor remembers a significant moment in the history of Papua New Guinea, on August 9, 1980 when Father Walter Lini, who was the Prime Minister of Vanuatu at the time, signed an agreement with Papua New Guinea that marked the first of PNG Defense military deployment abroad.

This deployment was a response to the political instability in Vanuatu and was a crucial step for Papua New Guinea as it extended its role in regional security. This action demonstrated Papua New Guinea’s growing involvement in Pacific regional affairs and its commitment to supporting neighboring nations in times of need.

“I was the Prime Minister back then and I was satisfied with the final result, it was more than just an agreement, the agreement represented the bond of friendship between the two foreign nations, ties that go back many centuries, even before Vanuatu’s Independence,” explained Sir Julius.

“We in Papua Guinea are proud to have established this friendship with your new country 44 years ago, ” he said.

Sir Jilus thanked Governor Powes Parkop, Retired General Ted Diro, MP Lohia Boe Samuel and delegation for representing PNG at Vanuatu’s 44th Independence celebrations.