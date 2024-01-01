ELCPNG WOMEN’S CONFERENCE CONCLUDED

By John Mori

The 19th successful Evangelical Lutheran Women’s Conference will go down as an history for the church and the participants of the event.

Advisory committee member of the evangelical national women Mrs. Agnes Gabee said the 19th National women conference held in Jiwaka Province was a success seeing the total number of 7,535 delegates and observers from all Lutheran women around the country enjoying the conference with different spiritual beneficial program.

Mrs. Gabee said the conference has a good story and history in our calendar and the next host of the 20th national women conference will be women from southern region next year.

Mrs. Gabee thanked the North Waghi district development Authority DDA members, Jiwaka Provincial Government and other stakeholders for supporting the conference which turned out to be successful and described as a rainbow conference.

Jiwaka Provincial Government under the leadership of Regional member Simon Kawi has pledged K60,000 to assist the Evangelical Lutheran Church Women’s Conference.

Deputy Governor Robert Bill said the Provincial Government is committed to support the good work of churches in Jiwaka as churches plays important development role in our province and country in building the nation.

“It is only fair that we Government support churches and mission in any development aspects and mission gospel activities.” he said.

Mr. Bill said such women conference was a historical national women conference held in our Province and we are obliged to support it.

Mr. Bill said if our Government is serious of seeing our country progress smoothly and transform we have to work closely with churches in physical development and spiritual development to see positive outcome.