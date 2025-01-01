WABAG DISTRICT SUPPORTS SCHOOLS WITH FUNDS

Wabag Open MP Dr. Lino Tom, recently presented a total of K300,000 to three different schools in Irelya Lutheran Mission Station.

Dr. Lino who is also the Chairman of Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA), allocated K100,000 to Kipuli Memorial Irelya Primary School, another K100,000 to Imambus Elementary School, and an additional K100,000 to Lumlumbus Elementary School.

The second term MP emphasized the importance of having an educated population and urged the school administrations to use the funds wisely to ensure quality education going forward.

Dr. Lino also announced that he will continue to support educational institutions throughout the district in the future.

The Irelya Lutheran Mission Station located a few kilometers outside of Wabag Town, is also hosts the Education Faculty of the Innovative University of Enga.