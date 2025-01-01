REINSTATEMENT OF DR. VINCENT PYAKALYIA

The Enga Provincial Health Authority Board has reinstated Dr. Vincent Pyakalyia to his substantive position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after lifting his suspension recently.

Dr. Pyakalyia has resumed his role as CEO, taking over from Acting CEO Ben Nema, who has been acting on the position for the last three months.

Authority Chairman, Kenneth Andrew, expressed gratitude for the leadership demonstrated by Mr. Nema, highlighting on the challenges faced with decision making, and the positive contributions his brought to the organization in such a short period.

The Chairman clarified the circumstances surrounding the suspension of Dr. Vincent Pyakalyia was a decision based on performance concerns.

His emphasized then, that the Board, which had originally engaged Dr. Pyakalyia, took into account the organization’s values, culture, and processes during its deliberations.

Noting that they recognized Dr. Pyakalyia’s ability and reinstated him to lead the Authority effectively.

The Board has given Dr. Pyakalyia clear directions to seriously consider and implement the necessary changes for the organization’s continued success.

Mr. Nema as the outgoing CEO, expressed his sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the Acting CEO.

Sharing his achievements during his brief tenure, including the approval of a major structural refinement in collaboration with the National Department of Health and the Department of Personnel Management.