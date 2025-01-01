NATURE PARK SUCCESSFUL BREEDS THE RAGGIANA BIRD OF PARADISE

Port Moresby Nature Park has successfully bred the Raggiana Bird of Paradise known famously as Kumul.

This success is a result of their ongoing breeding program, which has been a top priority for several years.

This year marks the second successful breeding in four years, making it a significant milestone for both Nature Park and Papua New Guinea.

As known, the Raggiana Bird of Paradise, holds a prestigious title of being the national animal of Papua New Guinea.

The Raggiana Bird of Paradise is part of the International Breeding Program for its species.

The dedicated wildlife team has spent the past three years tirelessly developing the necessary skills to successfully breed these iconic birds in captivity.

The park’s achievement showcases their ability to successfully breed the Raggiana Bird of Paradise in captivity, as a testament to their dedication and expertise of their wildlife keepers.

Not forgetting their unwavering commitment to preserving the wildlife species and educating future generations is seen and exemplified through the Wildlife Conservation campaign “Lukautim Bilas Bilong Yu”, which aims to improve sustainability by reducing the need for wild harvest of this species for cultural purposes, while protecting indigenous traditions.