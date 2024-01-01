VONC UNSUCCESSFUL AGAIN

By Samantha Solomon

After deliberating on the vote of no confidence motion, the Private Business Committee made a decision not to include it on the notice paper.

The Private Business Committee made this decision after considering the reasons mentioned were similar to those in the past.

Despite having a new nominee for alternate Prime Minister, the VONC was rejected.

The opposition once again challenged Prime Minister James Marape with a Motion of No Confidence filed yesterday, nominating Sir Peter Ipatas as their alternate nominee.

Deputy Speaker Koni Iguan announced this on the floor of parliament.

However, after deliberation by the Private Business Committee, this conclusion was made yesterday afternoon the VONC motion will not be included on the notice paper.

The time frame for the vote of no confidence will lapse next year in August.