NATIONAL BUDGET DEFERRED

The National Government has deferred the 2025 National Budget to tomorrow, 29th November 2024.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister James Marape yesterday afternoon.

Prime Minister Marape said the delay was due to a slight issue with the technical input of data by the Planning and Finance Department.

“Unfortunately certain public servants didn’t show up last week to input some details that needed tidying up so we’ve had to move the budget session,” Marape said.

He said that the budget will not have any surprises and will be consistent from this year and last year.

Marape said the focus will remain on opening up the country through enabling infrastructure and empowering districts and provinces to work in line with the focus on the medium-term development plan (MTDP) key result areas.

Marape also noted that the Law and Justice Sector, including police will get a greater financial support in next year’s budget allocation.