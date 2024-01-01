VOLAVOLO WARD RECEIVES CLEAN WATER

By Wasita Royal

Water PNG is making progress by connecting clean water to communities in Volavolo Ward, Balanatam Local Level Government, Rabaul District in East New Britain

This week, the project team had successfully laid 69 meters of pipe, reaching a total of 196 meters for the ward. This effort demonstrated the vital work being done to improve access to essential services in rural communities.

Community woman leader and a member of Volavolo Ward community Mrs Dada Kaian said, “The project is an investment in the health and well-being of the community. We are grateful for the hard work of Water PNG and our community members in making this project a reality.”

This project utilizes the CDD (Community-Driven Development) concept, which empowers communities to take ownership of their development. By working together, the Water PNG team and the community are slowly but surely ensuring access to safe and clean water for everyone.