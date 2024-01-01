UNIVERSAL CHILDREN’S DAY CELEBRATION WITH A FOCUS ON NUTRITION AND EXERCISE

Students enrolled in Buk bilong Pikinini’s (BbP) Early Childhood Education Program have celebrated Universal Children’s Day.

This year’s theme is “Nurturing Futures through Nutrition and Fitness,” which is celebrated to highlight the importance of children’s rights, wellbeing, and the need to amplify their voices for a brighter future.

The BbP Nutrition Education Program launched in September this year, which seeking to support students and parents to become “nutritionally literate” and appreciate the importance of healthy foods for learning and well-being.

PNG Olympic Committee programs coordinator Mickey Tamarua spoke to the children about the types of food they eat to power their athletic efforts for maximum performance. They also had fun with the children going through a very professional obstacle course for lots of fun drill exercises and games.

Parents participated in an engaging Nutrition Information session on learning how to plan simple, practical ways to provide nutritious meals to fuel their children’s learning in the classroom and in sports activities.