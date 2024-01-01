SOUTH PACIFIC BREWERY JOINS CAMPAIGN AGAINST GBV

South Pacific Brewery will participate in the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign to raise awareness and prevent violence in the country.

This participation is part of SP Brewery’s commitment to addressing social issues in the country through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

This initiative is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness and preventing violence. This year, the campaign runs from November 25th to the 10th of December.

In October, the brewery signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the

Department of Community Development & Religion (DFCDR) through its National Gender-

Based Violence Secretariat (NGVBS) to collaborate and address gender-based violence in Papua New Guinea.

Under the agreement, SP Brewery hoisted a symbolic flag incorporating the SP Brewery Corporate logo in a purple field to show solidarity in the fight against gender-based violence.

The flag was raised at SP Brewery offices in Port Moresby, Lae, and Goroka, in coordination with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

SP Brewery’s Managing Director Ed Weggemans highlighted the company’s role as a

responsible corporate citizen in combating violence.

“As a Papua New Guinean company with a 73-year history firmly rooted in PNG society, SP

Brewery is genuinely concerned about the impact of violence on the Papua New Guinean society.

And as part of our corporate social responsibility, we consider ourselves uniquely positioned

to speak out against violence.”

“We acknowledge violence as a major development issue in PNG and believe that by taking

an explicit stand against violence, we can demonstrate leadership by raising awareness and

advocating behavioral change in PNG,” said Weggemans.