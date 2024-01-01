UNDP SUPPORTS PMNEC ESTABLISH WHISTLEBLOWER CALL CENTER

The United Nation Development Program has established a whistleblower call center to support the Prime Minister and National Executive Council (PMNEC) to monitor corruption or wrongdoing within the department.

UNDP Deputy Resident representative, Mr. Aadil Mansoor, stated that the provision of IT equipment for the Whistleblower Call Center was a small contribution to a larger effort and signifies UNDP’s continued support to PMNEC to address corruption in the country.

‘’This is an important milestone. Through the PNG Anti-Corruption Project, we have been able to provide technical assistance, capacity-building, and resources to the PMNEC to support the implementation of its Anti-Fraud, Anti-Corruption, and Whistleblower Protection Policy,’’ he said.

European Union Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, H.E. Jacques Fradin commended this important milestone.

‘’I commend the effective collaboration that has brought us to this milestone, which marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to combat corruption and foster transparency in Papua New Guinea. By delivering this essential IT equipment, we are reinforcing our commitment to strengthening governance and accountability.” He said.

The contribution was part of UNDP’s wider efforts to support PMNEC in implementing its

internal Anti-Fraud, Anti-Corruption and Whistleblower Protection Policy.

Deputy Secretary of PMNEC, Mr. Joshua Uvau thanked UNDP for the continues support to fight against corruptions.

‘’On behalf of the government and the people of Papua New Guinea, I would like to extend

our deepest gratitude to UNDP and the EU for this continued and valuable support to

strengthen our institutions in the fight against corruption,’’ he said.

The equipment was handed over during a formal ceremony attended by the Ambassador of the European Union to Papua New Guinea, H.E. Jacques Fradin; UNDP Deputy Resident on October 16 2024.