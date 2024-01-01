CBF UNDERWAYS IN SAMOA

The 2024 Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) will unite 56 Commonwealth nations to engage with global leaders on ways to shape the future of the sustainable growth in their respective nations.

With the BSP Financial Group Ltd (BSP) being the Anchor Partner of this event that will be held tomorrow and Thursday October 24, 2024 in Apia, Samoa.

Mark Robinson, BSP Group chief executive officer said, BSP’s purpose has always centered around supporting the communities in which it operates.

“Our partnership with the CBF reflects our ongoing dedication towards enhancing financial inclusion and driving economic prosperity. This forum provides us with a unique opportunity to engage with global leaders on how we can shape the future of sustainable growth for our people.” Mr. Robinson said.

BSP will join key discussions at the CBF with the first topic to focus on how they could provide more access to finance, how it can be scaled accordingly and the second topic would focus on the small medium enterprises (SMEs) and supporting growth for this important sector.

Mr. Robinson reaffirmed BSP’s focus to improve economic opportunities for the SMEs and to provide better access to finance for the people in the South Pacific.

“So far, BSP has supported 269 entrepreneurs across Fiji and PNG, highlighting our support towards shaping a better future economic landscape.” Robinson added.

As the Anchor Partner of the CBF, BSP brings unparalleled experience and expertise to the table, ensuring that the voices and challenges of Pacific communities are represented at the global level. BSP looks forward to contributing to discussions that will empower the South Pacific region. The forum is underway and will include the People’s, Youth and Women’s forum.