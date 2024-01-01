UNDP PLEDGE TO ASSIST MULITAKA LANDSLIDE VICTIMS

UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Richard Howard meeting with Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas with the Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka with other dignitaries of international organizations operating in Enga Province last week. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

United National Development Program has pledged to assist the people from the Mulitaka area in Enga Province who were affected in the recent landslide disaster.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator Dr. Richard Howard met with Sir Peter Ipatas and Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka discussing various partnership programs in the province, including the UNDP Sustainable Development, Food Security Project and Post Disaster Recovery Plan for the Mulitaka Disaster.

Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas sincerely acknowledged the contributions of United Nation Development Program is tremendously alleviating poverty through various sustainable engagements throughout the province.

Ipatas is also grateful for the continuous assistance in the relocation and resettlement of the Mulitaka landslide victims that is ongoing.