LUFA DISTRICT VENTURES INTO MUSHROOM FARMING

The building materials being transported for immediate construction of the Lufa District Mushroom Building Facility, which is a development initiative of the Lufa District Development Authority. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Lufa District Development Authority (LDDA) is embarking on construction, a mushroom building facility for its mushroom farmers throughout the Lufa District in Eastern Highlands Province.

Lufa Open MP and Minister for Environment, Conservation and Energy Simo Kilepa announced that the building materials for the much anticipated Lufa mushroom building in Lufa Station have been loaded and transported to the designated area as of last week.

“Once the building is erected, it will help in the down streaming of the district’s white gold, ready for market,” Minister Kilepa said.

The first term MP has prioritized agriculture in his district and plans to find local and international markets for farmers to sell their produce accordingly.

Lufa is one of the eight districts of the Eastern Highlands Province.