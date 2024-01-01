JIWAKA SCHOOLS RECEIVE CURRICULUM MATERIALS

By John Mori

Schools in Jiwaka Province have receive curriculum materials from the Government through the education for the first time.

This was revealed by the principal adviser for education division in Jiwaka Province Mr. Andrew Kuk.



Mr. Kuk thanked education department for this material that will help all teachers and students in all sectors.

He also urged all students and teachers in all respective schools take ownership and look after all material as this would benefit present students and students in future too.



Mr. Kuk also thanked Provincial member Simon Kawi and his regime for supporting education sector in Jiwaka Province.



He said they have already charted plane and they will start next week to deliver materials.



He stressed this point during the launching of first materials rollout in Minj which was attended by teachers and students including public at large