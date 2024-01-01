UNDP AND ENGA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT LAUNCH A RECOVERY PLAN FOR MULITAKA

United Nation Development Program (UNDP) and the Enga Provincial Government have officially launched the ‘Mulitaka Disaster Recovery Plan’.

This plan marks a crucial step towards the recovery for communities affected by the devastating landslide that struck Maip Muritaka Rural Local Level Government on May 24 2024.

UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Nicholas Booth, said that this recovery plan was developed by UNDP and the Enga Provincial Government to restore livelihoods, strengthen disaster preparedness, and ensure long-term resilience against future disasters.

‘’Our ongoing partnership with the Enga Provincial Government reflects a shared commitment to supporting those most affected, to restoring hope, and rebuilding the lives of the people of Mulitaka and Enga Province” Mr. Booth stated.

The plan outlines the provincial government’s vision for the recovery of those impacted by the landslide, as well as the framework for its implementation. It has a strong focus on supporting and increasing the resilience of the most vulnerable groups, including women, children, and persons with disabilities.

“This is a significant step forward for the people of Mulitaka and Enga Province. The devastation of the landslide has greatly impacted our communities, with lives tragically lost and families displaced. I commend UNDP, other UN agencies and donors who stood with us, providing critical relief and support on the ground. We are deeply grateful for their commitment and support,’’ stated the Governor of Enga Province, Sir Peter Ipatas.