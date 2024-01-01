UNDERDOGS VICTORIOUSLY WALKED AWAY WITH 2024 SOMARE SHIELD

The Somare shield being held up by Wewak Open MP, Stanley Muts Samban and competition official SUPPLIED PICTURE

By: Thelma Allingham

The Wewak Hills FC seen as the underdogs of the 2024 Somare Shield Soccer Tournament by many have made their mark and proved a point that soccer is for all regardless of age difference by victoriously walking away with the 2024 Somare Shield,a trophy and K10,000 cash prize.

Captivating the hearts of many with their remarkable win,the young footballers ages ranging from 21- 35 years were the talk of the town after their triumph win against Jumen FC 3-2 of Angoram District during the semi finals to qualify themselves as one of the two teams going into the grandfinal.

A Sepik elite and former Wewak Hill resident Terence Avoah Moka congratulated the Wewak Hills FC for their unwavering dedication,discipline and determination in displaying true sportsmanship on and off the field throughout the week long tournament which resulted in their victory.

“With their triumph, the Somare Shield returned to its rightful place, symbolizing the continuity of Sir Michael Somare’s legacy at Wewak Hill, said Mr. Moka.

” The historical significance coincided so well with their victory because now its more than just a sporting achievement; it is a poignant reminder of the power of heritage, unity, and the unbeatable spirit that Sir Michael Somare instilled in those around him,especially his grandchildren of whom some were a part of the Wewak Hills FC”, Moka continued.

Moka added that as the celebrations continue, the story of the Wewak Hills’ unexpected victory will be remembered for years to come. It serves as a powerful narrative of how a team, deeply connected by blood and spirit, can achieve greatness while honoring the legacy of a national hero. The Somare Shield, now back at Wewak Hill, stands as a beacon of pride and inspiration, echoing the enduring legacy of Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

Wewak Hills FC is recognized under Wewak Football Association and is made up of youths from Ward 1 of Wewak Urban LLG with Wewak District.

Known for its peace neighborhood with serene residential area, Wewak Hill has many historical sights in reference to GSC Somare’s political and family history which includes his first home as Premier for East Sepik during the colonial eras at the Premier Hill and his current home in Valley Lane located at the base of Wewak Hill.

The 2024’s Somare Shield grand twist in the Tournament’s narrative uniquely revealed that all the players from the Wewak Hills FC were either nephews or grandchildren of Sir Michael Somare by blood which proves the win compliments their intertwining relations to the founding father of PNG and the enduring legacy of GCS Somare lives on with the young footballers and the residents of Wewak Hill.