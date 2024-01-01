KOMPIAM AMBUM CALL

Pictured Kompiam Ambum District MP, Sir John Pundari. FILE IMAGE

By: Grace Papiali

Kopiam Ambum District MP, Sir John Pundari is calling on Enga Leaders to urgently convene to address the escalating law and order issues in the province. He claims that for more than 2 years, no action has been taken to control civil unrest in parts of the district.

The ongoing tribal warfare in parts of the Kombiam Ambum district has prompted veteran MP Sir John Pundari to call for an urgent meeting with the Enga Provincial Administration, the Provincial Assembly and Provincial Police .

Sir Pundari said that the proposed meeting is critically important, and we must make every effort to ensure it takes place because it is in the best interest of the people. “Ultimately, it aims for greater and permanent peace, not only for our electorate but for Enga Province as a whole.”

He also expressed deep concern with the provincial system. He claims it is working against ongoing peace efforts, despite support from peace mediators and security forces for nearly two years.

Provincial Member, Sir Peter Ipatas, said the provincial government was working on the issue. He said members of the Provincial Assembly and all district members must turn up to the Enga Provincial headquarters to discuss issues with the provincial government.

In his response to Pundari he said “As leader of the electorate, take responsibility. We are doing our part.” Mr Ipatas is in the province, working with his council presidents.