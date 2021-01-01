Trukai supports education program

Trukai Industries recently donated K5,000 towards a fundraiser to send 500 unfortunate children to school in 2022. This donation will go towards Life PNG Care’s fundraising drive to raise K400,000 towards their Strongim Pikinini Program.

There are three programs that come under their Strongim Pikinini Education program. They include the Underprivileged Student Sponsorship Program, Mobile Education Program and Home Schooling Program.

Trukai Industries’ Public Relations and Communications Manager Andrea Tagamasau, when presenting the cheque commended Life PNG Care for the work they have done through their various education programs.

“We know that with this support Life PNG Care can be able to impact more lives by giving unfortunate children the privilege of education and we wish them all success in their fundraising drive,” said Tagamasau.

Founding Director of Life PNG Care Collin Pake Yakio said they have been able to raise K226,000 so far and thanked Trukai Industries for their support.

“We really appreciate Trukai’s continuous partnership and commitment with our vision to impact the next generation for a better PNG. Children should have access to education as it is a fundamental human right that can have a dramatic impact on their future, thus this fundraiser is entirely for this course,” said Yakio.

Life PNG Care is a registered community based organization that promotes, supports and initiates grass roots social aid programs within local communities. Trukai Industries has been supporting Life PNG Care for over 10 years and continues to support them and similar organisations when it comes to education, health, sports and people living with disabilities through their Corporate Social Responsibility Program.